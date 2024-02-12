New EHET tie-down system tested at Coleman APS-2 worksite more efficient, safer

Photo By Cameron Porter | An M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams main battle tank is used to test a new Enhanced Heavy Equipment...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | An M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams main battle tank is used to test a new Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter trailer tie-down system at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim, Germany, Feb. 7. The new EHET tie-down system tested is expected to help the Army operate more efficiently while also improving safety. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANNHEIM, Germany – The team at the Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Mannheim recently tested a new Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporter, or EHET, trailer tie-down system that will help them operate more efficiently while also improving safety.



Personnel from Army Field Support Battalion-Mannheim/Poland – who are set to transition to Powidz, Poland, and assume mission command of the new Long term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex there later this year – tested the new tie-down system at the Coleman APS-2 worksite Feb. 5-9 using M1A2 SEP V2 and V3 Abrams main battle tanks and M88 armored recovery vehicles from APS-2 stocks.



Erik Scoggins is the plans and operations officer at AFSBn-Mannheim/Poland. He said the new tie-down system, which is significantly more advanced than previous methods, is safer and saves time.



The new method – which includes an electronic scanning system the trailer rolls over – pinpoints the optimal tie-down points based on the weight and size of the trailer and the weight and size of the cargo. From there, it provides this information electronically to the personnel responsible for managing the load and helps them to secure it properly.



“It’s definitely a lot more safety friendly,” Scoggins said. “And it’s more efficient. It speeds up the process. Under the old way of doing it, if you didn’t have your tie-downs in the correct spots, you would wind up having to undo all the chains and adjusting the tie-downs before rechaining the load.”



For the seasoned loadmaster who has worked at an APS-2 site for many years and has tied down every type of armored and combat vehicle in the inventory dozens of times – both on truck trailers and by rail – getting the tie-downs right the first time normally isn’t an issue, Scoggins said. But for a person who maybe has less experience, with the appropriate training on the new tie-down system, they can operate it correctly, and it will guide them and help them get it right the first time.



The 21st Theater Sustainment Command’s Theater Logistics Support Center-Europe requested the team at the Coleman APS-2 worksite test the new tie-down system to determine if the Army should consider purchasing these systems in the future, said Andrew Chavez, the chief of operations at AFSBn-Mannheim/Poland.



According to an informational update to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade from AFSBn-Mannheim/Poland, the new tie-down system marks a significant advancement in securing military vehicles for transport. The innovative approach ensures optimal safety and stability during transportation, mitigating risks associated with movement on rough terrain or during rapid deployment scenarios.



Military personnel can confidently transport critical assets with enhanced equipment securing capabilities, ensuring they arrive at their destinations intact and mission ready, the informational update stated.



The successful tie-down testing at the Coleman APS-2 worksite serves as a testament to the Army’s dedication to innovation and operational excellence in every facet of its mission. The Army is commitment to continuously enhancing capabilities to meet evolving operational requirements and challenges on the battlefield, the informational update also stated.



The Coleman APS-2 worksite is located on a former Army airfield in Sandhofen, a northern district of Mannheim. In August 2021, U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced that it will retain the Coleman worksite, which was previously scheduled to be returned to the German government.



As part of the 405th AFSB’s regional alignment and transformation initiative, Army Field Support Battalion-Germany is set to assume mission command of the Coleman APS-2 worksite later this year, and AFSBn-Mannheim/Poland will fully redesignate to Army Field Support Battalion-Poland and move operations to Powidz where the Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance-Complex is located.



The 405th AFSB’s APS-2 program provides turn-key power projection packages ready to deploy at a moment’s notice while helping to reduce the amount of equipment needed from the deploying forces’ home stations. APS-2 sites like Coleman help reduce deployment timelines, improve deterrence capabilities and provide additional combat power for contingency operations. APS-2 equipment may also be drawn for use in training and exercises.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.