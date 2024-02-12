5th Transportation Company activates in Yokohama

The earliest days of the Army’s use of watercraft can be linked to Gen. George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War.



In the latest evolution of the U.S. Army’s Watercraft System, the 5th Transportation Company, a Pacific area of operations element of AWS, was reactivated during an activation ceremony on Feb. 8th at the Army’s dock facility in Yokohama, Japan.



The 5th TC is a direct-reporting unit under the 10th Support Group. Although based in the Yokohama North Dock, the unit’s mission will be to operate landing craft throughout the Pacific as far South as Australia and as far North as the Republic of Korea or Hokkaido, the Northern Island of Japan.



According to Capt. Miata Schenaker, the unit’s company commander, the 5th TC has been waiting and preparing for the official beginning of their unit. "This a huge milestone. We have been waiting with this positive, anxious energy. A lot of people have been waiting for this. The mariners, the Soldiers are saying ‘I just want to work, I can’t wait to do this job’, Schenaker explained.



According to Col. Ned Holt, the 10th Support Group commanding officer, the use of watercraft is crucial during the annual Pacific Pathways exercises and bilateral training events.



The 5th TC will play a large role in shaping the future of logistics support throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Currently, the Landing Craft Utility vessels significantly increase the Army’s versatility due to the ability to deliver support from a range of facilities like austere riverine shorelines and remote islands to working industrial piers and docks. In addition to their versatility, LCUs can deliver approximately seven times the amount of logistics materials than a C-17 cargo aircraft.



"The 5th TC is a versatile unit capable of providing logistic support throughout the Pacific Theater for operations and exercises," said Holt. "Army LCUs are recognized as workhorses and boast a carrying capacity of 350 short tons, which is equal to seven times a C-17 payload. Example loads encompass 30 double-stacked 20-foot ISO containers, 5 M1A1 Abrams Tanks, 6 M2/M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, or 7 LAV Stryker Vehicles,” Holt added.

