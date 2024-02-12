Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company participate in an activation ceremony on Feb. 8th at the Army’s dock facility in Yokohama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 23:54
|Photo ID:
|8239298
|VIRIN:
|240208-A-BQ090-7110
|Resolution:
|7556x3886
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
5th Transportation Company activates in Yokohama
