    5th Transportation Company activates in Yokohama

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Brian Lamar 

    10th Support Group

    Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company participate in an activation ceremony on Feb. 8th at the Army’s dock facility in Yokohama, Japan.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 23:54
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Transportation Company activates in Yokohama, by Brian Lamar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JLOTS
    USARJ
    AWS
    10SG

