Joint Base Andrews Airmen ready to embrace Air Force changes

Courtesy Photo | The Department of the Air Force's senior civilian and military leaders, Feb. 12, unveiled sweeping plans for reshaping, refocusing, and reoptimizing the Air Force and Space Force to ensure continued supremacy in those domains while also better posturing the services to deter and, if necessary, prevail in an era of Great Power Competition.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, Joint Base Andrews installation and 316th Wing commander, joined members of the 316th Wing to virtually watch the opening keynote address at this week’s Air Force Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colorado, Feb. 12.



“It is important at all levels for us to be in tune with big changes across the Air Force and understand our part of implementing those changes here or elsewhere in your future military moves,” said Randolph.



Throughout the 90-minute address, Department of the Air Force senior leaders announced plans to reshape, refocus, and reoptimize the Air Force in the era of Great Power Competition.



Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall announced 24 key decisions with a mix of near-term and longer-term initiatives, while emphasizing the need for speed. “We are out of time,” Kendall said repeatedly in urging action on the changes.



Following the address, 316th Wing members discussed their initial thoughts on these changes and questions on how it will be implemented at Andrews, such as the potential of other career fields being considered for warrant officer positions, what impact these changes will have to the wing’s higher headquarters, Air Force District of Washington, and what timeline members can expect to see changes rolled out at the unit level.



In discussing various topics, Randolph reaffirmed that change is hard but necessary. “We have to get on the train and figure out where our seats are later,” he said. “We must get on board with these key decisions to meet our strategic challenges, or we will get left behind.”



To read the Air Force’s announcement of these changes, please visit https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3674442/air-force-space-force-announce-sweeping-changes-to-maintain-superiority-amid-gr/