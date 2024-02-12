Staff in the Spotlight - Mervin Papa

Meet Mervin Papa, the administrative assistant for events at Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Navy's only boot camp!



He is RTC's Junior Civilian of the Quarter (JCOQ).



"Receiving the JCOQ award means so much to me," said Papa. "But more so, it also shows that I am just a reflection of all the hard-working, professional, and dedicated staff here."



Mr. Papa joined us from Surface Warfare Engineering School Command, where he was a command pay personnel administrator and has been a part of the RTC team for over two years.



"I enjoy working for the Events Team here at RTC because I am part of a special team that plans, coordinates, and implements a variety of events at RTC," said Papa. "My work is especially rewarding because I have the honor of working with and assisting both military and family members every day. Also, as a team, we help contribute to achieving the mission here at RTC."



From his role in the events team, Mr. Papa plays a huge role at RTC, helping with RTC's weekly boot camp graduations, hosting command parties, and even performing cultural dances that reflect his heritage.



"I was born in Rosario, Cavite, in the Philippines, and came to the United States at three years old," said Papa. "I have been dancing since I was 9 years old, and that passion grew from music and art."



Mr. Papa believes earning this award sets him up for success at RTC.



"Earning the JCOQ award encourages me to work harder and hopefully help my career advance to the next level here at RTC," said Papa. "I am so proud to be part of this command; even more, I am truly thankful, honored, and blessed to be working for RTC."



Additionally, he has been married for 17 years and has two children.



"I love spending time with my family and friends, making art, and dancing," said Papa.



Boot camp is approximately ten weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 12:39 Story ID: 463783 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight - Mervin Papa, by PO2 Stuart Posada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.