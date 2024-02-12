Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff in the Spotlight - Mervin Papa

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stuart Posada 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Mr. Mervin Papa, events administrative assistant, poses for a photo at Recruit Training Command.

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Navy
    Bootcamp

