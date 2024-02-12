"Saluting Diversity and Strength: Celebrating Lt. Tiffany Love during Black History Month“

In recognition of Black history month, NTAG Houston recognizes Lt. Love, a medical officer recruiter is an individual that is charismatic and always striving to be the best person she can be. When you see her you can’t miss her, she always has a smile on her face. A person who spreads positivity to everyone around her and is a hard charger that is always willing to put others before herself.



When asked what Black history month meant to her she responded ,”Black history is a remembrance of the sacrifices our ancestors made so that we as African Americans could have a voice and have freedom today. To be able to hold key positions that we couldn’t many years ago. It reminds us of the fight they endured, and the fight that we must continue to abolish racism physically and systematically.”



Throughout February, NTAG Houston will feature compelling stories and spotlights on Black Sailors, providing a platform to celebrate their achievements, resilience, and unwavering commitment to duty.

