    "Saluting Diversity and Strength: Celebrating Lt. Tiffany Love during Black History Month“

    &quot;Saluting Diversity and Strength: Celebrating Lt. Tiffany Love during Black History Month“

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    HOUSTON (February 9, 2024) Graphic of Lt. Tiffany Love, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Houston, was created for a social media campaign in recognition of Black history month to celebrate and recognize the diversity of talent and strength within our communities, acknowledging the impact that African Americans have made and continue to make in our society. This graphic was created with Adobe Photoshop. (U.S. Navy Graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Louis Rojas)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 23:08
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    "Saluting Diversity and Strength: Celebrating Lt. Tiffany Love during Black History Month&ldquo;

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    Navy
    Black history month
    outreach
    Talent Acquisition Group Houston

