The Unforeseen Tribal Connection in the Life of Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore

Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore’s Navy story extends far beyond his military endeavors. Despite his roots tracing back to Germany, an unexpected and profound connection emerges during a school project he was not expecting. It was revealed that Tidmore has ties to the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe.



As a sonar technician, Tidmore's responsibilities in the fleet delves into the intricacies of underwater warfare. At his current position at NTAG Houston he is in charge of finding new talent and promoting the Navy. He uses advertising to get people interested about joining the Navy and makes sure that the Navy's recruiters know where to find the right people.

A native of Houston Texas, Tidmore started his Navy journey 18 years ago. He comes from a family with a history of military service, with his grandfather, uncle, and father all serving in different branches.

Although his family background is mainly German, he discovered a connection to the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe during a 7th grade school project, and it turns out both of his great-great-grandmothers were from that tribe.



Through his research, Tidmore discovered fascinating details about the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe. Two distinct tribes, trading partners and occasional intermarriers, maintained unique customs and leadership structures for centuries before European settlers arrived. Their journey from Western Alabama to East Texas, serving as scouts in significant conflicts, reflects a resilient spirit despite adversity.



Tidmore's experience in the military has offered profound insights into the strength of diversity. Emphasizing the power of varied perspectives in tackling challenges. “I believe that effective communication and mutual respect pave the way for collaborative success,” said Tidmore.



Recently, Tidmore was the guest speaker at the NTAG Houston’s Native American Heritage Month celebration where he shared his family history and the achievements by Native Americans and recognized the positive impact they've had on the history of the United States and the Defense Department.



American Indian Heritage Month is observed from 1 - 30 November of each year. The observance month recognizes American Indians for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, having served with valor in our nation's conflicts and for their many distinct and important contributions to the United States.

