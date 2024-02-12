HOUSTON (Nov. 30, 2023) Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore, poses for a portrait on the quarterdeck of NTAG Houston HeadQuarters on Feb. 13. NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Louis Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 21:39
|Photo ID:
|8237255
|VIRIN:
|231130-N-XE158-1001
|Resolution:
|4263x3410
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Unforeseen Tribal Connection in the Life of Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The Unforeseen Tribal Connection in the Life of Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT