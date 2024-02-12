Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Unforeseen Tribal Connection in the Life of Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore

    The Unforeseen Tribal Connection in the Life of Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Louis Rojas 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    HOUSTON (Nov. 30, 2023) Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore, poses for a portrait on the quarterdeck of NTAG Houston HeadQuarters on Feb. 13. NTAG Houston has 34 Navy recruiting stations covering more than 44,000 square miles in rural and metropolitan areas around Southeastern Texas and Western Louisiana. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Louis Rojas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 21:39
    Photo ID: 8237255
    VIRIN: 231130-N-XE158-1001
    Resolution: 4263x3410
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Unforeseen Tribal Connection in the Life of Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore, by PO1 Louis Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    The Unforeseen Tribal Connection in the Life of Navy Sonar Technician 1st Class Christopher Tidmore

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Recruiting Command
    Native American Heritage Month
    Navy
    outreach
    Talent Acquisition Group Houston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT