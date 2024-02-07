Corps’ leaders meet with partners to discuss completion of Winslow project

Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, met with representatives of Navajo County and the City of Winslow to discuss the Little Colorado at Winslow Flood-Control project Jan. 22 during his tour of several Arizona projects Jan. 22-25 in Arizona.
About 5,000 people, along with critical infrastructure, are located within a flood plain in Winslow and are at the potential risk of flooding. The project includes about 4.3 miles of flood-risk reduction levee and improvements, located along the Little Colorado River near Winslow.
“What a difference this Corps project is going to make for this overlooked community that has so much potential,” Baker said. “It’s a privilege to get to work on such a righteous endeavor and knowing it's going to be life changing for the people here in Winslow.”
The project received more than $65 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund it to completion.
In addition to the Winslow project, Baker’s visit included meeting with the City of Flagstaff to discuss the Rio de Flag project; signing a project partnership agreement for the Flagstaff Downtown Lateral Project, which is designed to relieve stormwater overflow of the Route 66 underpass of the BNSF bridge; and visiting several of the Corps’ Section 595 projects in and around the Flagstaff area and Phoenix.
