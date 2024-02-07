JTF-CS conducts change of command

Joint Task Force-Civil Support (JTF-CS) held a change of command ceremony at its headquarters today, marking a significant transition in leadership for the U.S. Northern Command’s only joint task force specifically assigned to assist civil authorities in catastrophic disasters. The ceremony saw the outgoing commander, Army Col. Carl “Lamar" Parsons, passing the mantle to the incoming commander, Army Col. Tanya S. McGonegal on Fort Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 9. 2024.



During the unit’s final exercise the week prior to the change of command, Parsons, who led JTF-CS with unwavering dedication, expressed gratitude for the privilege of serving with the unit. “This unit is easy to fall in love with,” he said. He reflected on the achievements and challenges the unit faces, emphasizing the resilience and commitment of JTF-CS members.

“I know during my time here I’ve said repeatedly we must be ‘ready to go tonight’” Parsons said, “The world is unpredictable, and changing, but we all should sleep better at night knowing that this command will always be ready to go at a moment’s notice.”



The symbolic passing of the unit's colors from Parsons to McGonegal marked the official transfer of command, signifying continuity and the unbroken commitment to the commands mission.



“I have always thought commander was a job title, but servant was the job description. This amazing team has made it a pleasure to be their servant,” Parsons said.



As JTF-CS looks toward the future under the leadership of McGonegal, there is a collective sense of optimism and confidence in JTF-CS’s ability to uphold its reputation for excellence. The change of command ceremony serves as a testament to the continuity and strength of JTF-CS, ensuring that the unit remains at the forefront of Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) readiness.



The entire JTF-CS team extends its best wishes to both Parsons and McGonegal as they embark on new chapters in their respective careers.

Addressing the gathering, McGonegal acknowledged the honor and responsibility of assuming command of JTF-CS. With a strong commitment to the unit's mission and values, McGonegal pledged to build upon the foundation laid by Parsons and lead JTF-CS with the same level of dedication and excellence.



“I’m ready and eager to lead and work alongside this team as we continue the tradition of professionalism and dedication to our unique, joint mission.” said McGonegal. “As we embark on this chapter, let’s remain, like our motto says, Ever Vigilant, Always Ready.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 12:24 Story ID: 463585 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS conducts change of command, by PO2 Ryan Walvoord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.