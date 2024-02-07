Baumholder youth showcase artistic talent, creativity during BGCA National Fine Arts and Image Makers Gala

Courtesy Photo | The Baumholder Youth Center and School Age Center (SAC) hosted the 2023-2024 Boys and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Baumholder Youth Center and School Age Center (SAC) hosted the 2023-2024 Boys and Girls club (BGCA) National Fine Arts and Image Makers Gala at Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 26. The event, which occurs every year as part of the BGCA Art Program, attracted over 150 spectators giving the young artists (attending grade 1-12) an opportunity to showcase their artistic talent. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Gironda) see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The Baumholder Youth Center and School Age Center (SAC) hosted the 2023-2024 Boys and Girls club (BGCA) National Fine Arts and Image Makers Gala here, Jan. 26.



The event, which occurs every year as part of the BGCA Art Program, attracted over 150 spectators giving the young artists (attending grade 1-12) who are currently enrolled in Child and Youth Services (CYS) an opportunity to showcase their artistic talent.



Ryan Flynn, Youth Programs director, Baumholder CYS, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, talked about the importance of the occasion, highlighting the role that fine arts play into young minds’ development.

“Art allows youth to develop their creativity and cultural awareness, while building skills in resiliency and critical thinking,” he said. “And it’s fun!”



Flynn said that the gala presented an opportunity for youth to be celebrated and recognized for their talent on both a local and national level.



“Last year a youth member had their national photo entry to BGCA get picked up by Chips Ahoy and was used in some capacity by them,” he said.



Partnering with a well-established organization like BGCA brings additional credibility and expertise to the Youth Center’s efforts, enhancing the quality and effectiveness of the programs offered.



“Running BGCA’s high-impact programs not only strengthens the partnership and connection we have with them,” Flynn said. “It also amplifies the positive impact we have on the lives of service members and their families.”



Each program provides a range of activities that can help individuals develop important skills and build confidence.



“Every BGCA local program can host its own art show and submit first place winners through the BGCA “MyFuture” platform, where the artwork is judged on a national level by BGCAs Atlanta headquarters,” Flynn said. “National winners’ artwork will be displayed at special events throughout the year. The winners also receive plaques for their outstanding contributions and achievements.”



The displayed artwork had to be completed in 2023 and submitted under one of the following categories: digital arts, applied arts, performing arts and visual arts.



“We had multiple winners,” said Flynn. “Their art will go onto the BGCA national competition!”



The winners were:



1. Digital Arts:

o 6-9 age group: Liam I.

o 10-12 age group: Parker G.

o 13-15 age group: Sophia F.

o 16-18 age group: Keandre A.

2. Applied Arts:

o 13-15 age group: Jason O.

3. Performing Arts:

o 6-9 age group: Shazad M.

4. Visual Arts:

a. 6-9 age group: Catherine N.

b. 10-12 age group: Catalina J.

c. 13-15 age group: Sophia F.

d. 16-18 age group: Gabriela Z.



“I would say this year’s gala was a success,” said Flynn. “The food was all gone after an hour so it must have been a lot of folks – or hungry folks. I’ll be ordering more refreshments next year!”



The Kaiserslautern Military Community youth will also get an opportunity to showcase their talent soon. The Landstuhl Youth Center is hosting the KMC Boys and Girls club (BGCA) National Fine Arts and Image Makers Gala on Feb. 12 from 5-7 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend!



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.