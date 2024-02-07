The Baumholder Youth Center and School Age Center (SAC) hosted the 2023-2024 Boys and Girls club (BGCA) National Fine Arts and Image Makers Gala at Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 26. The event, which occurs every year as part of the BGCA Art Program, attracted over 150 spectators giving the young artists (attending grade 1-12) an opportunity to showcase their artistic talent. (Photo courtesy of Melissa Gironda)
Baumholder youth showcase artistic talent, creativity during BGCA National Fine Arts and Image Makers Gala
