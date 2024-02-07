Alex Lee Selected as 2024 NAVFAC Project Manager of the Year

Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) announced Alexander Lee as the 2024 NAVFAC Project Manager of the Year Jan. 30.



“His leadership, expertise, and dedication have had a direct and positive impact on NAVFAC and its project management community,” said VanderLey.



Lee has managed a portfolio of projects valuing more than $1.2 billion during the last three years, to include NAVSEA’s Headquarters in support of the Australia, U.K. and U.S. program, the renovation of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the water treatment plant at [Marine Corps Base] Quantico. He is currently the PM for a historic building renovation project in support of the Washington Navy Yard Land Exchange Agreement.



Capt. Omarr Tobias, Commanding Officer of NAVFAC Washington stated, “Alex exemplifies selfless service through his leadership, embodying one of the most ethical yet scarce leadership philosophies and his co-workers attest to this.



According to Lee, while he is honored and humbled by the recognition, the award signifies the collective progress and evolution of NAVFAC Washington's project management team.



“Servant leadership is not about me, but about the organization,” said Lee. “This mentality has enabled me to be a successful project manager and to ensure stakeholders, including supported commanders, end-users and project teams, are actively involved to ensure the mission requirements are achieved.”



Lee’s career at NAVFAC Washington started in July 2020. Since then, he has and continues to demonstrate adaptability, dedication, and excellence in the execution of complex projects, including 10 pre-award projects and five post-award projects ranging from $10 million to $600 million. As a NAVFAC Level IV certified Project Manager, Project Management and Risk Management Professional, Lee embraces effective communication, mentoring and empowering his team. He consistently delivers outstanding project management results in a fast-paced and challenging environment.



Lee stated that he would like for this to serve as an example of success, especially as he transitions into his new role as the Project Management Supervisor and Community of Practice Lead for NAVFAC Washington.



"I want to be able to continue learning from my peers, pass on my knowledge and expertise and help enable all of our people to continue to deliver successful projects in the National Capital Region,” said Lee.



Lee grew up in Moorestown, New Jersey and attended Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey where he obtained masters’ degrees in Civil Engineering (Structural) and Construction Management, and a civil engineering undergraduate degree. He maintains registration as a professional engineer in California, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.



Lee will be recognized at the NAVFAC Design and Construction Awards Ceremony, which is scheduled to be held during Engineers Week, February 18 – 24, 2024.

