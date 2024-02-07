Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alex Lee Selected as 2024 NAVFAC Project Manager of the Year

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Video by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Alex Lee, project manager selected as the 2024 NAVFAC Project Manager of the Year Jan. 30.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 16:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 912600
    VIRIN: 240205-N-AE927-1703
    Filename: DOD_110121001
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    TAGS

    Awards
    NAVFAC
    Engineering
    Construction
    U.S. Navy
    Project Manager

