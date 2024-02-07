JAPAN-US BASKETBALL PLAYERS LEARN DIFFERENCES, STRIVE FOR THE BEST IN FRIENDLY GAMES / 日米バスケットボール選手、親善試合で違いを学び切磋琢磨

In 2023, Okinawa was at the height of basketball fever. The Ryukyu Golden Kings won the Japan Professional Basketball League in May for the first time since their foundation in 2007. Shortly after in August, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 was held at Okinawa Arena, home of the Golden Kings, and Japan qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the number one team in Asia. There is a myth that their success lies in people's love of basketball due to Okinawa's unique history.



After World War II in 1945, Okinawa was under U.S. control until its reversion to Japan in 1972, when many U.S. military bases were built. Since then, the bases have remained and military personnel have spent their free time playing sports, such as Basketball.



It is here where Okinawans were exposed to “American- way” basketball and had more opportunities to see and even play against Americans in exchange games. While Japanese crowds typically show less emotion in public, Americans express emotions openly. This may be the reason why Okinawans are said to be different from the rest of Japan in the way they cheer and play in games.



On Aug. 12, 2023, Okinawa 1215 Basketball Club invited four teams, including one female team, from local junior high schools for its first Basketball Friendship Tournament in Okinawa. The tournament at the Camp Foster Fieldhouse was planned to promote sportsmanship, teamwork, and friendship between Okinawans and on-base players.



The 1215 was founded in 2020 by Harold H. Crawley, Jr., the club president, with hopes of providing 12 to 15 year-old children of U.S. military-affiliated personnel in Okinawa with an opportunity to improve their skills and techniques, so they can compete with children in the U.S. once they return from their families' Okinawa assignments. The club runs from February to September, the off-season for basketball. The summer season begins in June, with tryouts in April. The summer of 2023, the club selected a team of 25 players: 15 boys and 10 girls.



The invited local teams were from Yokatsu and Takaesu Jr. High Schools, both from Uruma City, and Mashiki Jr. High School from Ginowan City for boys, and Minatogawa Jr. High School of Urasoe City for girls. Some of the players had exchange matches before with the 1215 club, but for some it was their first time competing against Americans.



“The children were surprised when they heard the offer for the first time,” said Ayano Gibo, the leader of the Takaesu team parent association. “They were worried if they could communicate with American players, but the language doesn’t matter in the game, all you do is hustle.”



Since Gibo herself was once a basketball player and played against a base team in high school, she knew the physical differences affect moves such as charging, blocking, and covering in a game. She said that the tournament would give a good opportunity for Japanese players to learn.



“We cannot become complacent just because we're winning this game, because these other two teams are in a tight game. They have good basketball players,” said Forrest "Chip" Williams, the father of a 1215 player. “Japanese basketball teams are very good, very fast, and very fundamental, and they do not stop. We have lost to Japanese teams.”



Williams emphasized that basketball is a team game. He said that Japanese teams do not play one-on-one basketball. They know their positions, their assignments, and they run their plays and make good basketball decisions. He continued saying that it is a testament to how disciplined and how fundamentally sound a lot of the Japanese basketball teams are. With their shots, skills and coordination, their speed, and the ball handling, “Everybody is a threat.”



However, Williams pointed out that the 1215 team also came together as a unit in the past few months, playing unselfish team basketball.



“Their (Japanese) pace is different, they are a lot faster,” said Maurice Brown, a player on the 1215, who has been playing basketball for 5 years. “We just have to keep moving.”



Eitetsu Koura, the teacher in charge of the Yokatsu team, said, “The flow of the game is different and the rules are a little different, but such things the children can adjust flexibly; however, the height and physical strengths are another story. But even that, to some children, is the learning experience. They started to think about nutrition, like what, how and when to eat, or effective ways for physical contact.”



According to Yosuke Nakasone, a substitute teacher for the Yokatsu team, the exchange match became their mentor not just for basketball. The experience from a game a month prior made some children realize that studying English harder is important if they wanted to communicate with their American counterparts.



Genki Eguchi, a Yokatsu player, noted the drastic change in the 1215 play. According to Eguchi, team members in the 1215 have not changed since their last close match in July 2023, but his team lost this time.



“They have been better in three-points, rebounds and defenses before, too, but if we could not beat them in power, we can switch to a faster attack. But they were faster than us today,” said Eguchi.



“Their improvement in technique of overtaking the opponent in an instant was amazing, and the rhythm was unique. Something Japanese players don’t have, so it was hard for us to get the timing right.”



Eguchi, a former karate student, did not start playing basketball until he was in the sixth grade. He now wishes to continue playing in high school, and after competing against base players, he also thinks that he would like to play basketball abroad in the future.



Since becoming an official club in 2021, the 1215 has traveled to mainland Japan and Guam in summer months to compete against local youth teams. “We keep them interested in basketball because the whole goal is to keep them playing basketball,” said Crawley. This is a reason the Okinawa 1215 Basketball Club held the Basketball Friendship Tournament in Okinawa.



All the victories went to the 1215 club; 87-32 against Takaesu, 82-14 against Mashiki, 69-41 against Yokatsu, and the close game of the day, with the girls’ 27-26 against Minatogawa.



２０２３年、沖縄はバスケットボール熱に沸いていた。５月の日本プロバスケットボールリーグでは、琉球ゴールデンキングスが２００７年の創設以来初めて優勝。直後の８月にはゴールデンキングスのホームである沖縄アリーナでＦＩＢＡバスケットボールワールドカップ２０２３が開催され、日本はアジアナンバーワンのチームとして24年パリ五輪の出場権を獲得した。しかし、それらの成功は沖縄のユニークな歴史による人々のバスケットボール愛にあるという神話がある。



１９４５年の第二次世界大戦後、沖縄は72年の本土復帰までアメリカの統治下にあり多くの米軍基地が建設された。それ以来、多くの基地は残り、軍人は自由な時間をスポーツに費やしてきた、バスケットボールもそのひとつだった。



沖縄の人々はここで「アメリカ流」のバスケットボールに触れ、アメリカ人との交流試合を見たり、対戦したりする機会が増えた。一般的に日本人は人前で感情を表に出さない傾向があると言われる。逆にアメリカ人は感情を率直に表現する。沖縄の人々の応援の仕方や試合でのプレーが、日本の他の地域と違うと言われるのは、そのためかもしれない。



２０２３年８月12日、沖縄１２１５バスケットボールクラブは、地元沖縄の中学校から女子１チームを含む４チームを招待し、第１回沖縄バスケットボールフレンドシップトーナメントを開催した。フォスター基地内にある体育館で行われたこの大会は、沖縄の選手と基地内の選手の間におけるスポーツマン精神、仲間意識、友情を促進するために企画された。



１２１５クラブは２０２０年、ハロルド・Ｈ・クローリーJr．クラブ会長によって設立された。在沖縄米軍関係者の12歳から15歳の子供たちが、家族での沖縄駐留から帰国後、米国の子供たちと互角に競い合えるよう、技術や技能を向上させる機会を提供したいという願いが込められている。このクラブは、バスケットボールのオフシーズンである２月から９月まで活動。夏シーズンは６月に始まり、４月にトライアウト（選考会のようなもの）が行われる。２０２３年の夏、クラブは男子15人、女子10人の計25人の選手を選抜した。



招待された地元チームは、男子がうるま市の与勝中学校と高江洲中学校、そして宜野湾市の真志喜中学校。女子が浦添市の港川中学校。選手の中には１２１５クラブと交流試合をしたことのある者もいたが、アメリカ人と対戦するのは初めてという者もいた。



高江洲チームの保護者会会長である宜保綾野さんは、「子どもたちは初めてこの話を聞いて驚いていました。アメリカ人選手とコミュニケーションが取れるか心配していたようですが、ゲームに言葉は関係ありません。ぶつかり合いですから」と笑う。



宜保さん自身もかつてバスケットボールの選手で、高校時代には基地内チームと対戦したことがあるため、当たりの強さ、高さ、カバーリングといった体格差がゲームに影響することは経験上知っていた。彼女は、この大会は日本人選手にとって良い学びの機会になると語った。



１２１５の選手の父親であるフォレスト・チップ・ウィリアムズさんは「この試合に勝っているからといって、満足してはいけない。彼らにはいいバスケット選手がいますからね。日本のバスケットチームはとても上手で、速く、とても基本的で、足を止めない。日本のチームには負けたことがあります」と語る。



ウィリアムズさんは、バスケットボールは団体競技であることを強調。日本のチームは１対１のバスケットボールはせず、自分たちのいるべき場所、与えられた任務を理解し、プレーを実行し、的確な判断を下すと話す。続けて、それは、日本のバスケットボールチームの多くがいかに統制が取れているか、いかに基礎ができているかを証明しているとした。シュート、技術、連携、スピード、ボールハンドリングなど、「誰もが脅威です」とウィリアムズさん。



しかし彼は、１２１５チームもこの数ヶ月でチームとしてまとまり、無欲にプレーし、チームバスケをするようになったとも指摘した。



１２１５クラブのバスケットボール歴５年のモーリス・ブラウン選手は「彼ら（日本）のペースは違っていて、はるかに速い。僕らは動き続けるしかないん です」と言った。



与勝中学校男子バスケットボール部の幸良英鉄顧問は、「試合の流れやルールは多少違いますが、そういうことは選手らは柔軟に対応できます。でも、身長や体力の差は別問題です。しかし、それさえも、ある一部の子供たちにとっては、学びの場なのです。選手らは何を、どのように、いつ食べるかといった栄養管理に意識が向いてきて、また、体のあて方の効果的な方法について考えるようになりました」と話す。



英語教師で同中学校チームの仲宗根遥介副顧問によれば、交流戦はバスケットボール以外の面でも指導者になったという。前回の試合での経験から、アメリカ人選手とコミュニケーションをとるには、英語をもっと勉強することが大切だと気づいた子どもたちもいたそうだ。



同チームの江口元絆選手は、１２１５チームの激変ぶりを指摘した。江口選手いわく、１２１５チームのメンバーは２０２３年７月の接戦から変わっていないというが、今回は大敗。



「スリーポイントやリバウンド、ディフェンスでは以前も相手の方が上でしたが、パワーで勝てないなら速攻に切り替えれば良かったのですが、今日は相手の方が速かった」と江口選手。 「一瞬で相手を抜き去るテクニックの向上はすごかったし、リズムも独特でした。日本の選手にはないもので、タイミングを合わせるのが大変でした」



空手を習っていた江口選手がバスケットボールを始めたのは小学６年生のとき。高校でもバスケットボールを続け、将来は海外に行ってプレーしたいと、基地選手と対戦して思うようになったという。



２０２１年に正式なクラブとなって以来、１２１５チームは夏になると日本本土やグアムに遠征し、地元のユースチームと対戦してきた。「バスケットボールに興味を持たせ続けることが、すべての目的だからです」とクローリー会長は言い、それは１２１５クラブが沖縄でバスケットボールフレンドシップトーナメントを開催した理由でもあるとした。



この日の１２１５チームの結果は、男子が87ー32の高江洲戦、82ー14の真志喜戦、69ー41の与勝戦、そして女子は27ー26で港川と接戦を制した。

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 02:32 Story ID: 463533 Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JAPAN-US BASKETBALL PLAYERS LEARN DIFFERENCES, STRIVE FOR THE BEST IN FRIENDLY GAMES / 日米バスケットボール選手、親善試合で違いを学び切磋琢磨, by Yoshie Makiyama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.