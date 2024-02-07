SAFETY COMMITTEE ENHANCES USMC JAPANESE WORKERS' RISK MANAGEMENT AWARENESS / 在沖米海兵隊、安全委員会で日本人基地従業員の危機管理意識高める

There are nearly 9,000 local residents employed by the Japanese government as Master Labor Contract (MLC) and Indirect Hire Agreement (IHA) workers on U.S. military facilities in Okinawa, and over 3,000 people work for the United States Marine Corps. Although they are Japanese government employees, they work under the direct supervision of United States Forces Japan military and civilian supervisors.



Marine Corps Installations Pacific Safety Office has been conducting quarterly safety committee meetings for over 25 years to be a bridge between U.S. and Japanese employees for issues and concerns to mitigate work-related injuries and health hazards.



On June 15, 2023, the safety committee held a meeting at the Safety Office on Camp Foster with a room full of participants. According to Jun Shimabukuro, safety program administrator and general safety and health manager, MCIPAC Safety Office, the committee meeting was previously limited to certified Occupational Health personnel, but recently they have opened their doors to anyone interested.



"We want to hear from as many people as possible about preventing workplace accidents and improving the work environment at Marine Corps bases, so we no longer limit participants," said Shimabukuro.



Among 34 attendees were the Japanese supervisors, unit safety representatives and workers from various offices from Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler and Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa. Observing were safety specialists from MCIPAC, MCCS, and U.S. Army, along with USMC Civilian Human Resource officers and Labor Management Organization personnel. Five observers from the Okinawa Defense Bureau, the legal employer of Japanese workers, also participated.



According to Shimabukuro, in an effort to share the information with ODB personnel, the Safety Office invited them as "employers" to a meeting where Japanese workers as "employees" on the U.S. military base, discussed the issues. They have attended meetings since March 2016.



Col. David M. Banning, camp commander for Camps Foster and Lester, sat among the committee members. This was his second time attending the safety committee meeting. As Banning understands the Japanese language, he took advantage when he was informed about the meeting for the first time, and attended the last one in March.



Although the meeting was only conducted in Japanese, Banning listened attentively and took notes. Banning thinks the Japanese workforce is important, and if the U.S. side does not understand the concerns that Japanese employees have, half of the workforce will show up in an environment that is not safe and welcoming.



“The presentations are very helpful,” said Banning. “The safety analysis on how to prevent accidents is very important. This allows me to get an understanding and visibility on the problems of thousands of the Japanese employees across the camps.”



Hiroshi Makino, labor management officer, Labor Management Section, ODB, was surprised that the Marine Corps seriously committed to safety management, and talked about the issues in depth.



"This meeting is meaningful," stated Makino. "Obtaining statistics will serve as a guideline for taking similar measures later on. Their response and the way they exchanged their opinions were fruitful. The way personnel from CHRO responded immediately made me realize that they have a high level of knowledge."



Follow-up



Another meeting was held on Sept. 14, 2023. Banning also attended that meeting and said, "I've tried to make these quarterly safety meetings so that I can hear directly from the MLCs and the workers. Because we have representatives from all the different sections on base, it's a very effective way to make sure that we have feedback so that we can figure out if we need to make any changes, or if there are areas of concern that we can address quickly."



"When I hear cases where things were resolved and how they were improved, I see that it is up to our own actions," said Munehito Nakachi, administrative specialist at Base Food Services Branch, Camp Hansen. "Depending on how well I can convey our issues to my (U.S.)superiors, there is still room for improvement.”



沖縄の米軍施設では、日本政府により基本労働契約（ＭＬＣ）および間接雇用協定（ＩＨＡ）労働者として約９、０００人の地域住民が雇用されており、３、０００人以上が米海兵隊で働いている。彼らは日本政府によって雇用された基地従業員であるが、在日米軍の軍人や軍属監督者の指示の下で働いている。



米海兵隊太平洋基地安全部は、業務上の負傷や健康被害を軽減するため、日米の従業員間の課題や懸念事項の橋渡し役として、25年以上にわたり四半期ごとに安全委員会を開催している。



２０２３年６月15日、安全委員会はキャンプ・フォスターの安全部にて、大勢の参加者のもと委員会を開いた。太平洋基地安全部、安全企画管理者兼総括安全衛生管理者の島袋淳氏によると、以前はこの委員会は第一種衛生管理者に限定されていたが、最近は、興味のある人なら誰でも参加できるようになったという。



「海兵隊基地における労働災害の防止と職場環境の改善について、できるだけ多くの人の意見を聞きたいので、現在は参加者を限定していません」と島袋氏。



34人の参加者の中には、海兵隊バトラー基地と海兵隊コミュニティサービス沖縄（ＭＣＣＳ沖縄）の日本人監督者や職場安全担当者、様々な部署からの作業員もいた。立会人として、米海兵隊太平洋基地、ＭＣＣＳ沖縄、米陸軍の安全専門職員、米海兵隊の人事担当、労務管理機構の職員が出席し、日本人労働者の法的雇用主である沖縄防衛局からも５人が参加した。



島袋氏によると、安全部は沖縄防衛局関係者と情報を共有したいと、「使用者」である彼らを「従業員」である基地内の日本人労働者が問題を話し合う場である委員会に招いた。沖縄防衛局関係者は２０１６年３月から会議に出席している。



キャンプ・フォスター＆レスター司令官デビッド・Ｍ・バニング大佐は、実行委員会のメンバーの中にいた。安全委員会への出席は２度目。 日本語を理解する大佐は、３月に初めて出席したのをきっかけに、今回も参加した。



会議は日本語だけで進められたが、バニング大佐は熱心に耳を傾け、メモを取った。大佐は、基地従業員は重要であり、もしアメリカ側が彼らの抱える懸念を理解しなければ、労働力の半分は安全で歓迎されない環境に置かれることになると考える。



バニング大佐は「このプレゼンテーションはとても参考になります」といい、「どうすれば事故を防げるかについての分析はとても重要です。これによって、基地全体で何千人もの日本人従業員が抱えている問題を理解し、可視化することができます」と話す。



沖縄防衛局労務管理課の牧野浩士労務管理官は、海兵隊が真剣に安全管理に取り組み、問題について深く話し合っていることに驚いたいう。



「この会議は非常に意味があります。統計を取ることで、後々同じような対策を講じる際の指針になります。彼らの対応や意見交換の仕方は実のあるものでした。人事担当者の即応を見て、知識の高さを実感しました」



フォローアップ



２０２３年９月14日にも委員会が行われた。バニング大佐もこの会議に出席し、「四半期に１度、安全委員会に参加するようにしているので、基地従業員の生の声を直接聞くことができます。基地内のさまざまな部署から代表者が集まっているので、何か変更を加える必要があるか、あるいは懸念事項があればすぐに対処できるよう、しっかりとした意見を把握する上で非常に効果的な方法です」と述べた。



キャンプ・ハンセンの基地フード・サービス部管理専門職の仲地宗仁氏は、「物事が解決したケースや、どのように改善されたかを聞くと、自分たちの行動次第であることがわかります。（アメリカ人）上司にどれだけ問題を伝えられるかによって、まだまだ改善の余地はある」と前を向いた。

