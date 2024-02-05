USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leadership recognize employee for commitment to service culture

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Curt Hoyer, occupational safety and health specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, was selected as the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz February Service Culture Spotlight and recognized by the command group during a monthly town hall here, Feb. 7.



The Service Culture Spotlight program highlights employees who demonstrate excellence in customer service, contributing to the well-being and quality of life for service members, families, and the broader community.



“Our mission is carefully constructed and crafted,” said Paul Hossenlopp, deputy garrison commander, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz. “We provide infrastructure, services, and protection, with a particular focus on great customer service. All our customers should receive a warm welcome, focused attention, and a sincere ‘thank you’.”



Starting in 2024, the command has reviewed and revamped the Installation Management Command’s Service Culture Spotlight Program for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.



“We wanted to make this a special honor, elevating it to a monthly award that is presented by the commander in our monthly town hall, so that our whole community can see the great people doing great things in this organization,” said Hossenlopp. “We are really excited about this new initiative.”



Hoyer manages both the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) and Child and Youth Services (CYS) safety programs, and is a proven problem-solver and out-of-the-box thinker, according to Richard Cruikshank, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz safety office chief.



“Hoyer demonstrates exceptional customer service skills. Today he is being recognized for his innovative thinking and the customer service he provides in and outside the command,” Cruikshank said.



“The Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) contacted us asking for recommendations on what to do with several pallets of antibacterial wipes they had left over from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cruikshank said. “During his inspection at FMWR facilities, Mr. Hoyer realized that fitness centers always use those types of wipes to disinfect equipment and was able to get eight pallets of wipes transferred to FMWR for use inside the fitness facilities. In doing so, he not only saved the command $27,000, but also saved $3,000 to DODEA in disposal fees – and benefitting our environment by keeping those un-used wipes out of the waste system.”



Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, thanked Hoyer for his service and presented him with an Army coin.



“This is such a well-deserved award, I am proud we are presenting this to Curt,” said Furman. “When we do our walk-throughs at CYS, he is always there with us, active and engaged, looking for problems to solve. I just wanted to say, thank you.”



Hoyer was also presented with a $250 on the spot cash award.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

