    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leadership recognize employee for commitment to service culture

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.07.2024

    Curt Hoyer, occupational safety and health specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, was selected as the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz February Service Culture Spotlight and recognized by Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, during a monthly town in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7.

