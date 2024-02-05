Curt Hoyer, occupational safety and health specialist, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, was selected as the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz February Service Culture Spotlight and recognized by Col. Reid Furman, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander, during a monthly town in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 05:49
|Photo ID:
|8230846
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-JM046-3641
|Resolution:
|4662x3730
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leadership recognize employee for commitment to service culture, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Rheinland-Pfalz leadership recognize employee for commitment to service culture
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT