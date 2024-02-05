Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM Wrensch honors Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.07.2024

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Staff Sgt. Jermaine Simms, 515th Transportation Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, was recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch at the Wagon Wheel Theater in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7.

    Simms was honored for earning the title of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Housing Management Division Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter from October to December 2023.

    “On behalf of the garrison command team and the Housing Division, we are proud to recognize you with a Garrison coin and a certificate of achievement” said Wrensch. “We appreciate all the hard work you are doing taking care of Soldiers and for being the NCO that the Army needs.”

