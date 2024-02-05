CSM Wrensch honors Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Staff Sgt. Jermaine Simms, 515th Transportation Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, was...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Staff Sgt. Jermaine Simms, 515th Transportation Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, was recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch at the Wagon Wheel Theater in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7. Simms was honored for earning the title of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Housing Management Division Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter from October to December 2023. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – Staff Sgt. Jermaine Simms, 515th Transportation Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, was recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch at the Wagon Wheel Theater in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7.



Simms was honored for earning the title of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Housing Management Division Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter from October to December 2023.



“On behalf of the garrison command team and the Housing Division, we are proud to recognize you with a Garrison coin and a certificate of achievement” said Wrensch. “We appreciate all the hard work you are doing taking care of Soldiers and for being the NCO that the Army needs.”