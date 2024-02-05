Staff Sgt. Jermaine Simms, 515th Transportation Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, was recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch at the Wagon Wheel Theater in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7. Simms was honored for earning the title of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Housing Management Division Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter from October to December 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8229298
|VIRIN:
|240207-A-JM046-7627
|Resolution:
|4829x3863
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Wrensch honors Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CSM Wrensch honors Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter
