    CSM Wrensch honors Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    02.07.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Staff Sgt. Jermaine Simms, 515th Transportation Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, was recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch at the Wagon Wheel Theater in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7. Simms was honored for earning the title of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Housing Management Division Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter from October to December 2023.

