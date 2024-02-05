CSM Wrensch honors Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter

Staff Sgt. Jermaine Simms, 515th Transportation Company, 16th Sustainment Brigade, was recognized by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch at the Wagon Wheel Theater in Baumholder, Germany, Feb. 7. Simms was honored for earning the title of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Housing Management Division Best Barracks Manager of the Quarter from October to December 2023.

