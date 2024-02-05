NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and partners deliver mission essential equipment

NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Yokosuka’s code 500 worked alongside Navy Overseas Air Cargo Terminal (NOACT) and NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS) in collaboration with strategic partners at Site Sasebo and Ship Repair Facility (SRF) to successfully coordinate delivery of the Main Reduction Gear (MRG) shipset from Santa Fe Springs, California, to Site Sasebo, Japan, in support of USS New Orleans (LPD 18). Delivery of the MRG was completed on Jan. 29.



MRGs are large drive systems that transfer torque from a ship's gas turbines to its propeller shafts, enabling the vessel to move at various speeds under varying conditions.



Planning for the shipment started in November 2023. The high visibility transfer included nine oversized crates totaling 148 thousand pounds with a value of over $2.6 million. A combined 250 working hours between the U.S. and Japan went into the planning of the transfer.



Communication between Site Sasebo, NOACT, Elmendorf Air Force Base (AFB) and Travis AFB were vital in support of the delivery.



“The collaboration between FLCY 500, NOACT, and Sasebo demonstrates the combined efforts of various naval entities and how those efforts contribute to maintaining the readiness of the fleet,” said NOACT NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka Site Yokota Director LSC Hoa Phan. “Through collaboration, we established an efficient process for receiving and handling the Main Reduction Gear.”



Due to its size, the largest crate in the shipment containing the Bull Gear was loaded onto a C5 transport aircraft. The aircraft was later grounded due to maintenance issues delaying the delivery by almost six months. USTRANSCOM was able to send a recovery flight to safely deliver the cargo to Site Sasebo on time for maintenance of USS New Orleans to begin on schedule.



“Even with the setbacks we encountered along the way, I doubt this would have been as smooth of a process as it was without the steadfast cooperation, dedication and willingness of the NAVSUP family to make this mission happen,” said Joshua Ellsworth, deputy director of warehouse operations onboard Site Sasebo.



“The Navy's ability, in coordination with our Joint partners, to transport these large replacement parts overseas to the point of need will greatly reduce the time of repair and return New Orleans to full duty more quickly,” said Sasebo Site Director Cmdr. Michael Rigoni.



This collaborative effort highlights NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka’s ability to consistently deliver 24/7 operational logistics support integrating a broad service provider network to deliver materiel and supply chain services across the Navy’s largest geographical area of operations.



"This is yet another great example of NAVSUP's maritime industrial end-to-end integration and FLCY's capability to meet fleet requirements," said NAVSUP FLCY Executive Officer Cmdr. John-Paul Tamez. "FLCY Code 500 worked with SRF and NAVSUP WSS to identify the requirement and available assets. Once the MRG shipped, the NOACT team tracked its movement and facilitated the transshipment for the Sasebo team to receive and store it for the start of maintenance. This is a great demonstration of how customers tap into the NAVSUP Enterprise via the FLCs for direct support of fleet readiness."



NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars.

