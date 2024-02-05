Personnel load the main reduction gear for shipment to Site Sasebo.
- Photo by Logistics Specialist 2nd Class De Guzman
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2024 19:17
|Photo ID:
|8228354
|VIRIN:
|240127-N-QQ852-9431
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and partners deliver mission essential equipment, by Matthew Morrison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka and partners deliver mission essential equipment
