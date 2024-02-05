Air National Guard couple visits White House for First Lady event

Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Michelle Lye, non-commissioned officer in charge of exercises at the 225th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tech. Sgt. Michelle Lye, non-commissioned officer in charge of exercises at the 225th Air Defense Group and husband Staff Sgt. Augustin Duran, a cyber warfare operator at the 262nd Cyber Operations Group poses for a photo at The White House on Nov. 27, 2023. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

After finishing up an exercise with her group at the Western Air Defense Sector on November 24th, Tech Sgt. Michelle Lye, non-commissioned officer in charge of exercises at the 225th Air Defense Group, was approached by her first sergeant with a simple question: Are you free on November 27th?



“I don’t know, I have to look at my calendar because there is a bunch of exercises happening,” said Lye. “She also asked if [husband] August was available. I was like, why do you need to know if he is available?”



After checking with her husband, Staff Sgt. Augustin Duran, a cyber warfare operator at the 262nd Cyber Operations Group, she said they were free but still had no idea for what reason.



“She told me, I don’t have any information, but just need to know if you are free,” said Lye.



That conversation kicked off a frantic three days for the couple as they would find out later they were going to Washington D.C. to meet with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden during her annual holiday visit with Guard members and families.



President Joseph Biden and the first lady have a special relationship with the National Guard, having a son who was a Guardsman in Delaware. The meeting at the White House gives the First Lady and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau a chance to hear about the struggles National Guard families face and how to better support them. During the event, Lye and Duran met Dr. Biden, toured the White House for the holiday décor, and met with other Guard members.



Lye said it was also a great opportunity to talk more with Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the adjutant general, and his wife at the event.



“It was great to talk with him and get face time. I have never had that chance,” said Lye.



The trip, from landing in D.C. to heading home, was less than 48 hours but the couple made the most of it, calling a Guard friend who worked in the area to tour them around D.C.



“He picked us up from our hotel and we got a night tour of all the monuments when no one was out,” said Lye. “It was freezing and no one was out, so we had them all to ourselves.”



Even with the chaos of learning about the event last minute and quick round-trip travel, they both believe it was worth it and a great opportunity for other Guard members.



“I think it is an amazing event to showcase their unit and the professionalism of the Washington Air National Guard,” said Duran.