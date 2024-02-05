Army & Air Force Exchange Service, The Avenue Entertainment Bring Free Advance Screening of ‘Land of Bad’ to Reel Time Theaters

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Avenue Entertainment are bringing a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Avenue Entertainment are bringing a complimentary advance screening of the action film “Land of Bad” to all Reel Time Theaters worldwide on Feb. 10. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and The Avenue Entertainment are bringing a complimentary advance screening of the action film “Land of Bad” to all Reel Time Theaters worldwide on Feb. 10.



The screenings will take nearly a week in advance of the Feb. 16 national theatrical release.



“The Exchange is honored to bring advance showings to military communities around the world,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Both in the U.S. and at Reel Time Theaters overseas, these free screenings are an important taste of home.”



In “Land of Bad,” which stars Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth, a covert Special Forces operation in the South Philippines spirals into a brutal 48-hour battle for survival. When an elite extraction team is ambushed deep in enemy territory, rookie officer Kinney (Hemsworth) is left outnumbered but determined to leave no man behind. With an air strike closing in, Kinney's only hope hinges on the guidance of Air Force drone pilot Reaper (Crowe), navigating unknowable danger where every move could be their last.



Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth, Ricky Whittle, Milo Ventimiglia

Directed by: William Eubank

Written by: William Eubank and David Frigerio

Produced by: David Frigerio, William Eubank, Adam Beasley, Michael Jefferson

Rating: R for strong bloody violence and language throughout



“Land of Bad” is the Exchange’s 396th free distributor appreciation advance screening of a major motion picture and second of 2024.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



