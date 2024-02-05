Personally Procured Moves: Your Move. Your Way.

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The Traffic Management Operations office at Joint Base Langley-Eustis serves as one of the busiest personal property processing offices in the U.S. Moving from one duty station to the next is something military members experience throughout their careers. The Personally Procured Move program, formally known as a Do It Yourself, “DITY” move, has a lot of benefits in comparison to a traditional household goods move.



In traditional HHG moves, the government contracts out carriers to pack, pick up, and transport personal property to the next duty station. The uncertainty some members face is not knowing exactly when property will arrive at the destination. This is one of the reasons many chose to complete a PPM; a PPM gives members more control and visibility regarding the logistics involved with the moving process. Not only do members control the timeline, but they also get paid to move their own property.



“A PPM is a way that members can move their own household goods when changing permanent duty stations in the continental U.S., Alaska, and sometimes Hawaii,” said Senior Airman Olivia Ralls, 633d Logistics Readiness Squadron personal property counseling supervisor. “The government will be able to pay them for their time to move their own items rather than paying a company to move their household goods.”



When considering a PPM, members should be aware there are items required to turn in for incentive payment to be received by the local finance office. An important part of the moving process would be certified weight tickets; service members are required to use a certified weight station to weigh vehicles used for transportation before and after loading property. Many can be found close to most bases and off major highway interchanges.



Personal property counselors stress the importance of having counseling after inputting move information into the Defense Personal Property System.



“We would still do face to face counseling with them and cover what DPS has covered,” stated Garin Rawson, 663d LRS personal property chief. “A lot of information is on the handouts that we provide them and we make sure that you know, ‘Hey, this is important to read and this is definitely going to give you a lot of good information of the do’s and don’ts.’”



With peak moving season quickly approaching, it is important for military members and families to be informed on all available moving options. The idea is to ensure PCS moves are as smooth as possible.



If you have questions on how to complete a PPM, please reach out to the Langley personal property processing office to schedule an appointment at tmo.housegoods@us.af.mil. The Langley TMO office customer service hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office also offers walk-in appointment options Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m.

