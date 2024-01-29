Exchange Helps Cupid Hit the Mark this Valentine’s Day

Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers can find that special gift for their special someone in the Army &...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military shoppers can find that special gift for their special someone in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Valentine’s Day gift guide. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can find that special gift for their special someone in the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Valentine’s Day gift guide.



The guide is available now, featuring jewelry, watches, fragrances, handbags, sleepwear, gift baskets, flowers, candy and more, can be found at ShopMyExchange.com under “Weekly Ad” at the top of the page .



Shoppers using their MILITARY STAR® card can save 10% on jewelry and watches. (Some exclusions apply.) Plus, all Exchange main stores provide the gifts, festive decorations and other essential items to make this Valentine's Day memorable.



“It’s not always easy to find that right gift you’re looking for,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor, “The Exchange makes it simple for service members around the world to find what they’re looking for at a great price.”



Flower and food delivery from ShopMyExchange.com is limited to the continental United States. To guarantee delivery by Feb. 14, flower orders should be placed before Feb. 10.



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in Exchange stores, and all honorably discharged Veterans are eligible to shop online at ShopMyExchange.com. Visit https://aafes.media/paveterans for more information. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and can also shop in stores and online, and retirees can shop online. Find more information on these benefits at https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact TSgt Eli Smith at 214-312-3830 or smithbenj@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange