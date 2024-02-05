Naval Hospital Bremerton Walk-In Clinics just a step away

Photo By Douglas Stutz | From otorhinolaryngology to orthopedic to obstetrics, Naval Hospital Bremerton has a...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | From otorhinolaryngology to orthopedic to obstetrics, Naval Hospital Bremerton has a number of walk-in clinics available to provide timely assistance to eligible beneficiaries, including at NHB Immunization Clinic, NHB Mental Health Clinic Open Office Hours, NHB Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic with Walk-In Cervical Cancer Screening Clinic, Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic, nurse-run, self-collected vaginal discharge clinic, Ears Nose & Throat Ear Cleaning Clinic, Orthopedic Walk-In Fracture Clinic and NMRTU Everett David R. Ray Clinic Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

From otorhinolaryngology to orthopedic to obstetrics, Naval Hospital Bremerton has a number of walk-in clinics available to provide timely assistance to eligible beneficiaries.



NHB Immunization Clinic is providing COVID vaccination – as well as other vaccines - on a walk-in basis, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.



NHB Mental Health Clinic Open Office Hours: For active duty servicemembers, Drop-In Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., for questions, consultation, connection to care, support, resources and information. For more insight: 360-475-4219.



NHB Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic offers the following:

Walk-In Cervical Cancer Screening Clinic every Friday, from 8 a.m. until noon, for those 21 and older.



The Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic for eligible patients 13 and older is available on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Services offered include contraception counseling on the range of birth control options available; Prescription - for pills, patch, ring – which can be placed at the time requested for Pharmacy pickup (or retail pharmacy if so chosen); Same-day insertion of IUDs and Nexplanon (if pregnancy is ruled out); Emergency Contraception pill options; Depo-Provera Injections can be provided without requiring a pharmacy visit; Vasectomy preoperative referrals; and Prophylactics.



The nurse-run, self-collected vaginal discharge clinic for eligible patients 18 to 65 is held on a Walk-In basis, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.



Ears Nose & Throat Ear Cleaning Clinic - If patient has been seen in the ENT [Otorhinolaryngology] clinic (for routine care, ear cleanings, etc.) no referral is needed. A referral is needed if the patient hasn’t been seen in ENT within last six months. For questions: 360-475-4214.



Orthopedic Walk-In Fracture Clinic, for all beneficiaries who have been diagnosed with a fracture (broken bone) at any facility, including urgent care, primary care, operational provider or outside hospital/clinic. Present to orthopedic surgery clinic on Monday, Wednesday or Friday between 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Please bring a CD copy of any images taken at outside facilities if applicable; if unable to obtain CD then new x-rays will need to be obtained and you should arrive at 7:30 a.m. If you were seen at outside facility, please bring discharge paperwork. For questions: 360-475-4847.



NMRTU Everett David R. Ray Clinic Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic for eligible patients 13 and older is available on Wednesday morning, 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



Services offered include contraception counseling on the range of birth control options available; Prescription - for pills, patch, ring – which can be placed at the time requested for Pharmacy pickup (or retail pharmacy if so chosen); Emergency Contraception pill options; Depo-Provera Injections can be provided without requiring a pharmacy visit; Vasectomy preoperative referrals; Prophylactics; Same-day insertion of Nexplanon (if pregnancy is ruled out) and appointment scheduling for IUD.