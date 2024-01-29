Naval Hospital Bremerton Walk-In Clinics just a step away

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    From otorhinolaryngology to orthopedic to obstetrics, Naval Hospital Bremerton has a number of walk-in clinics available to provide timely assistance to eligible beneficiaries, including at NHB Immunization Clinic, NHB Mental Health Clinic Open Office Hours, NHB Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic with Walk-In Cervical Cancer Screening Clinic, Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic, nurse-run, self-collected vaginal discharge clinic, Ears Nose & Throat Ear Cleaning Clinic, Orthopedic Walk-In Fracture Clinic and NMRTU Everett David R. Ray Clinic Walk-In Contraceptive Clinic (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer)

