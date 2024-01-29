NCANG sergeant wins NAACP Branch Secretary of the Year

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Njoie R. Cook, 145th Force Support Squadron lodging assistant, gives an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Njoie R. Cook, 145th Force Support Squadron lodging assistant, gives an acceptance speech for the NAACP Secretary of the Year Award at the 80th North Carolina NAACP State Convention on Sept. 30, 2023. Cook had been working with the NAACP for one and 1/2 years at the time she received the award. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Njoie R. Cook ,a lodging assistant with the 145th Force Support Squadron, was awarded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch Secretary of the Year on Sept. 30, 2023, during the 80th State Convention Membership Luncheon at the Wilmington Convention Center, Wilmington, N.C.

Cook has been working with the NAACP for one and 1/2 years and has been a part of the 145th Airlift Wing for 10 years.

Cook was presented this award as a result of creating a data entry form for the Onslow County Branch’s website. The conversion from pens and paper to the electronic form resulted in a 20-30 percent membership registration increase.

“It felt extremely good to win this from an organization with that level of credibility,” said Cook.

As a lodging assistant, Cook specializes in data entry with many tasks such as conducting out-processing checklists, maintaining and tracking data management and prioritizing lodging requests on a day to day basis. The ability to wear many hats comes in handy as she is a communications and membership chair, in addition to being the secretary in the NAACP Onslow County Branch. As a lodging assistant specialist, Cook’s application of her military skills to her civilian career comes as second nature and has proven to pay off.

“I believe her military experience and growth helps her to be more vocal on the civilian side,” stated Cook’s supervisor, Tech Sgt. Sosha R. Bradford, lodging noncommissioned officer in charge, 145th Force Support Squadron, “they both go hand and hand.”

Just as Cook has created an electronic form for the NAACP, she is working alongside the 145th Communications Squadron to make a tracker, that can be easily accessed from the members’ phone, for achievements and accomplishments that members can use to create bullets for enlistment performance evaluations, awards, and more.

“It’s all data management,” Cook explained, “basically the same way I track our members with lodging, I track memberships with the NAACP.”

Members of the Air Force are constantly working toward improvement and becoming better Airmen. The duality of Air National Guardsmen allows for that training and preparation to shine through in both military and civilian duties. Cook is an example of how the readiness of the Air National Guard can be beneficial in everyday life.