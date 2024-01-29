Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    38th Infantry Division human resource officer promoted to Captain

    EDINBURGH, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Chelsea Gilman 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana Army National Guard, Cpt. Zachary Beeson, of Richmond, received his new rank from his father, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (RET) Scott Beeson, at Camp Atterbury, in Edinburgh on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Beeson is a 38th Infantry Division human resource plans and policy OIC and will continue to support the G1 personnel section.

