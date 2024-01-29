38th Infantry Division human resource officer promoted to Captain

Indiana Army National Guard, Cpt. Zachary Beeson, of Richmond, received his new rank from his father, Chief Warrant Officer 4 (RET) Scott Beeson, at Camp Atterbury, in Edinburgh on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Beeson is a 38th Infantry Division human resource plans and policy OIC and will continue to support the G1 personnel section.

