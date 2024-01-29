316th Medical Group takes off with new live-flight Tactical Combat Casualty Care training

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – The 316th Medical Group held a live-flight Tactical Combat Casualty Care training event with the organization’s Ground Surgical Team and Critical Care Air Transport Team, Jan. 25.



The training is a new line of effort for the 316th MDG, integrating the chain of patient care from point of injury to treatment during evacuation and to the hardened facility with full medical capabilities.



“Due to the changes in modern warfare, there is an increased need for greater interoperability among our own resources,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Ebony Shannon, 316th Medical Group director of healthcare operations. “This will allow for the versatility and capability to operate in any austere warfare environment, preventing unnecessary delays in care.”



This was the first iteration of this training with the goal of teaching teams how to operate together in challenging, unconventional environments.



“The goal is to execute this training quarterly to bi-annually with varying degrees of difficulty,” said Shannon. “This will further familiarize the personnel with helicopter transport of critical patients, adding to flexibility and mission readiness even without complete medical bag sets and equipment.”



By conducting this training with multiple relevant complex medical simulations outside of a lab environment, while practicing critical patient management and teamwork, the 316th Medical Group seeks to further enhance their capabilities in support of the Department of Defense medical mission.

