76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award

Representatives from the Air Force Sustainment Center's 76th Software Engineering Group accept the Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence Dec. 19, 2024, at the Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony held in San Diego, California. Pictured are the Honorable Christopher J. Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment; Wayne Ayer, director of the Air Force Sustainment Center Software Directorate; Dr. Kristian Olivero, director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Jeremy Peters, former deputy director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Col. Trauna James, deputy director of the Software Directorate and Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection.

The Air Force Sustainment Center’s 76th Software Engineering Group is the recipient of the Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence. They accepted the award Dec. 19 at the Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony held in San Diego, Cali.



“The 76th SWEG provides mission critical software products and services to the warfighter” said Kristian Olivero, director of the 76th SWEG. “A simple enough statement, but the impact of the 76th SWEG is substantial."



“Our team operates on the principles of agility, a results-driven environment and empowering small teams to deliver extraordinary results. We focus on programs across multiple domains.”

According to the award citation, between Oct. 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022, the 76th SWEG distinguished itself by pursuing internal capabilities to rapidly innovate, develop, integrate, and deploy war-fighting capabilities.



Other highlights within the citation are the delivery of critical software updates and direct warfighter support to the E-3 Sentry platform, including the release of a Congressionally Mandated Communications Network Upgrade, training systems for Air Launched Cruise Missile Level 1 Maintenance Trainer and updating new enhanced warfighter capabilities within the Combat System Officers Training System.



“Having our team recognized with such an award is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” added Olivero. The award is named after Rear Adm. Grace Hopper, a pioneer of computer programming who popularized the idea of machine-independent programming languages, and recognizes the top organic software activity that, through its mission accomplishments, provided extraordinary capability for operational units supported.