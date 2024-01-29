Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award

    76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Grady Epperly 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Representatives from the Air Force Sustainment Center’s 76th Software Engineering Group accept the Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence Dec. 19, 2024, at the Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony held in San Diego, California. Pictured are the Honorable Christopher J. Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment; Wayne Ayer, director of the Air Force Sustainment Center Software Directorate; Dr. Kristian Olivero, director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Jeremy Peters, former deputy director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Col. Trauna James, deputy director of the Software Directorate and Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.02.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8221713
    VIRIN: 240129-F-YA464-1001
    Resolution: 5809x4149
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSC
    76th SWEG
    Grace M. Hopper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT