Representatives from the Air Force Sustainment Center’s 76th Software Engineering Group accept the Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence Dec. 19, 2024, at the Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony held in San Diego, California. Pictured are the Honorable Christopher J. Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment; Wayne Ayer, director of the Air Force Sustainment Center Software Directorate; Dr. Kristian Olivero, director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Jeremy Peters, former deputy director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Col. Trauna James, deputy director of the Software Directorate and Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8221713
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-YA464-1001
|Resolution:
|5809x4149
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award, by Grady Epperly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT