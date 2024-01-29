76th Software Engineering Group earns Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award

Representatives from the Air Force Sustainment Center’s 76th Software Engineering Group accept the Rear Admiral Grace M. Hopper Award for Software Maintenance Excellence Dec. 19, 2024, at the Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards ceremony held in San Diego, California. Pictured are the Honorable Christopher J. Lowman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Sustainment; Wayne Ayer, director of the Air Force Sustainment Center Software Directorate; Dr. Kristian Olivero, director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Jeremy Peters, former deputy director of the 76th Software Engineering Group; Col. Trauna James, deputy director of the Software Directorate and Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection.

