$45M contract awarded for NAVFAC SE facilities

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a not to exceed $45 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, January 29, to Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. for architect-engineer design and related services at various locations under the cognizance of NAVFAC Southeast.



This contract provides for professional engineering services for the preparation of design-bid-build documents and design-build request for proposals.



The work to be performed provides for, but is not limited to, professional architectural and engineering services for preparation of design-bid-build documents (100% plans and specifications) and design-build requests for proposals. Services may also include architectural programming, geotechnical investigation, field investigation, hazardous materials testing, surveying and mapping, cost estimating, DD1391 preparation, and other preliminary project documentation.



This contract was competitively procured via contract opportunities on SAM.gov, with 14 offers received.



Work will be performed at various locations within the NAVFAC Southeast area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by January 2029.

