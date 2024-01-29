Army’s Extreme Truck Rolls for Mardi Gras with Special Throws

Photo By Victoria McAdoo | The Extreme Truck is one eight light assets in the Mobile Exhibit Company Fleet. The...... read more read more Photo By Victoria McAdoo | The Extreme Truck is one eight light assets in the Mobile Exhibit Company Fleet. The Extreme truck has doors that on both sides and a loud sound system used to engage and excite crowds. MEC Exhibitor, SFC Griggs poses with the Extreme Truck on location in Kentucky. see less | View Image Page

BATON ROUGE, La.— The U.S. Army’s Extreme Truck, the ET1, will appear this 2024 Mardi Gras season in parades throughout South Louisiana, equipped with special Army-throws for the greater Baton Rouge and New Orleans local communities.



“Our Recruiters have been excited gearing up to this Mardi Gras season, most of us are not from the state so it’s a fun and interesting cultural experience, that is truly unforgettable,” Capt. Terron Riggins, Baton Rouge Recruiting Company Commander said. “The Army sees value in Louisiana culture, and we hope the people [of Louisiana] can witness that with our parade presence.”



The ET1 lives-up to its name with 40-inch tires, loud sound system, and a diesel engine producing 325 horsepower via a heavy-duty transmission. The Army asset is designed to “turn heads” and is wrapped in the latest installation of Army logos and branding.



Special Army-throws were designed by the Army Recruiting Battalion-Baton Rouge, made specifically for the below parades.



ET1 Mardi Gras Parade Appearances:

February 2 – Krewe of Artemis; Baton Rouge, LA

February 3 – Krewe of Orion; Baton Rouge, LA

February 5 – Krewe of Music; New Orleans, LA

February 7 – Krewe of Nandi; Gretna, LA

February 9 – Krewe of Selene; Slidell, LA

February 10 – Krewe of Isis; Kenner, LA

February 11 – Krewe of Athena; New Orleans, LA

February 12 – Krewe of Centurions; Metairie, LA

February 13 – Krewe of Argus; New Orleans, LA



Stop our Recruiters on the route to get one of your special throws, or visit any Army Recruiting office for more information.



