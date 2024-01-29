Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Recruiters Earn Master Chief Petty Officer Bakarian Award and the Officer Recruiter Distinguished Graduate Award

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Story by Elijah Leinaar 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Commander of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) announced winners of the Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) Bakarian Award.

    This distinguished award is bestowed upon recent graduates of the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) who have demonstrated exceptional performance in Officer and Enlisted production, surpassing their peers. Aimed at acknowledging new recruiters for their outstanding achievements in recruiting, the award is specifically granted to both enlisted and officer recruiters with less than 12 months of service, based on their net new contract attainment during the award period.

    Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, NRC National Chief Recruiter, emphasized the significance of these Sailors’ achievements. “This year’s award winners are setting standards for recruiting excellence,” said Allchin. He acknowledged the challenges faced in recruiting top talent each year but commended the award-winning recruiters as integral members of a nationwide team dedicated to surpassing this year’s recruitment goals and ensuring the Navy’s manpower needs are met.

    Following their graduation from NORU, these accomplished recruiters not only returned to receive well-deserved recognition but also contributed valuable real-world insights and lessons learned to students and instructors, utilizing their classroom skills in practical situations.

    The MCPO Bakarian Award pays tribute to the legacy of Navy Counselor Master Chief Anthony George Bakarian, a revered leader whose impact on recruiting continues to resonate within the walls of NORU.

    The list of deserving awardees includes recruiters from the Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG) and the Navy Recruiting Stations (NRS), each recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Navy’s recruitment efforts:

    Master Chief Bakarian Award Winners
    Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Dylan Riddle, NTAG Carolina, NRS Augusta
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Cailean Basa, NTAG Great Lakes, NRS Joliet
    Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class David Lopez, NTAG Atlanta, NRS Round Lake
    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christian Sheats, NTAG Southwest, NRS Chula Vista
    Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate David Castro, NTAG New Orleans, NRS Warrington
    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Henry Cole, NTAG Mid America, NRS Grandview
    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jadis Prather, NTAG Houston, NRS Baybrook
    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kenneth Ramos, NTAG Miami, NRS Caguas
    Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Mei Zhang, NTAG Southwest, NRS Brea
    Construction Electrician 2nd Class Daniel Earls, NTAG New Orleans, NRS Gautier
    Construction Electrician 1st Class Janrainier Sanjuan, NTAG Golden Gates, NRS Daly City
    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Hord, NTAG Golden Gates, NRS Modesto
    Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class (Nuclear) Tabitha Schulz, NTAG New England, NRS Burlington
    Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Andre Monnier, NTAG New Orleans, NRS S Baton Rouge
    Operations Specialist 2nd Class Nelson Hernandez, NTAG Atlanta, NRS Duluth
    Equipment Operator 2nd Class Sarah Ketchum, NTAG Rocky Mountain, NTS Citadel
    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Morgan Marshall, NTAG Great Lakes, NRS Oak Lawn
    Quartermaster 1st Class Justin Fabricante, NTAG Southwest, NRS Temecula
    Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Quran Hampton, NTAG Jacksonville, NRS North Jax
    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Emely Solanorivas, NTAG Jacksonville, NRS Orange Park
    Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jaden Otto, NTAG Northern Plains, NRS St. Cloud
    Operations Specialist 2nd Class John Bowen, NTAG San Antonio, NRS Brownsville
    Damage Controlman 2nd Class Tristan Martin, NTAG Southwest, NRS Las Vegas


    Officer Recruiter Distinguished Graduate Winners
    Lt. Nicolette Santora, NTAG Carolina
    Lt. Alexandra Mora, NTAG New Orleans
    Lt. Cmdr. Kathleen Dale, NTAG Carolina
    Lt. j.g. Marlon Esmade, NTAG Carolina

    For more information on NORU, visit https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/NRC-Command/NORU/.

    Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

