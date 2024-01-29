Navy Recruiters Earn Master Chief Petty Officer Bakarian Award and the Officer Recruiter Distinguished Graduate Award

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Commander of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) announced winners of the Master Chief Petty Officer (MCPO) Bakarian Award.



This distinguished award is bestowed upon recent graduates of the Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit (NORU) who have demonstrated exceptional performance in Officer and Enlisted production, surpassing their peers. Aimed at acknowledging new recruiters for their outstanding achievements in recruiting, the award is specifically granted to both enlisted and officer recruiters with less than 12 months of service, based on their net new contract attainment during the award period.



Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, NRC National Chief Recruiter, emphasized the significance of these Sailors’ achievements. “This year’s award winners are setting standards for recruiting excellence,” said Allchin. He acknowledged the challenges faced in recruiting top talent each year but commended the award-winning recruiters as integral members of a nationwide team dedicated to surpassing this year’s recruitment goals and ensuring the Navy’s manpower needs are met.



Following their graduation from NORU, these accomplished recruiters not only returned to receive well-deserved recognition but also contributed valuable real-world insights and lessons learned to students and instructors, utilizing their classroom skills in practical situations.



The MCPO Bakarian Award pays tribute to the legacy of Navy Counselor Master Chief Anthony George Bakarian, a revered leader whose impact on recruiting continues to resonate within the walls of NORU.



The list of deserving awardees includes recruiters from the Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAG) and the Navy Recruiting Stations (NRS), each recognized for their outstanding contributions to the Navy’s recruitment efforts:



Master Chief Bakarian Award Winners

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Dylan Riddle, NTAG Carolina, NRS Augusta

Fire Controlman 1st Class Cailean Basa, NTAG Great Lakes, NRS Joliet

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class David Lopez, NTAG Atlanta, NRS Round Lake

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christian Sheats, NTAG Southwest, NRS Chula Vista

Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate David Castro, NTAG New Orleans, NRS Warrington

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Henry Cole, NTAG Mid America, NRS Grandview

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jadis Prather, NTAG Houston, NRS Baybrook

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Kenneth Ramos, NTAG Miami, NRS Caguas

Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Mei Zhang, NTAG Southwest, NRS Brea

Construction Electrician 2nd Class Daniel Earls, NTAG New Orleans, NRS Gautier

Construction Electrician 1st Class Janrainier Sanjuan, NTAG Golden Gates, NRS Daly City

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Hord, NTAG Golden Gates, NRS Modesto

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class (Nuclear) Tabitha Schulz, NTAG New England, NRS Burlington

Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Andre Monnier, NTAG New Orleans, NRS S Baton Rouge

Operations Specialist 2nd Class Nelson Hernandez, NTAG Atlanta, NRS Duluth

Equipment Operator 2nd Class Sarah Ketchum, NTAG Rocky Mountain, NTS Citadel

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Morgan Marshall, NTAG Great Lakes, NRS Oak Lawn

Quartermaster 1st Class Justin Fabricante, NTAG Southwest, NRS Temecula

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Quran Hampton, NTAG Jacksonville, NRS North Jax

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Emely Solanorivas, NTAG Jacksonville, NRS Orange Park

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jaden Otto, NTAG Northern Plains, NRS St. Cloud

Operations Specialist 2nd Class John Bowen, NTAG San Antonio, NRS Brownsville

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Tristan Martin, NTAG Southwest, NRS Las Vegas





Officer Recruiter Distinguished Graduate Winners

Lt. Nicolette Santora, NTAG Carolina

Lt. Alexandra Mora, NTAG New Orleans

Lt. Cmdr. Kathleen Dale, NTAG Carolina

Lt. j.g. Marlon Esmade, NTAG Carolina



For more information on NORU, visit https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/NRC-Command/NORU/.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

