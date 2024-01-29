Navy’s strike test squadron changes command

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.--Col. Jay M. Zarra took command of the Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 “Salty Dogs” from Capt. Daniel E. Kitts during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River on January 25, 2024.



Capt. Elizabeth Somerville, Commander, Naval Test Wing Atlantic, presided over the ceremony.



“While we are investing in what Naval and Marine Corps aviation will need in the future we need to recognize what the fleet and the warfighter needs today,” said Somerville. “I have every bit of confidence in the leadership of this incredible command to walk that line and deliver quickly – the things that are needed to fight tonight all while continuing to position those that will be in our roles many years from now with what they are going to need in order to ensure that success decades from now.”



Zarra assumes command after serving as VX-23’s Chief Test Pilot.



“This organization has tested and evaluated systems that will deliver American warfighters incredible capability under Kitts’ leadership,” said Zarra. “As a Marine and test pilot, I’m honored at this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—I look forward to keeping that momentum.”



Zarra is originally from Mesa, Arizona, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001. He attended U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, graduating with Class 141 in 2012. Zarra began his flight test career with VX-23 as a Weapons System Integration Test Pilot and Project officer. He continued with the squadron as Operations Officer in 2013, responsible for coordinating the daily efforts of eight departments. He became VX-23 Chief Test Pilot in June 2022 and has led more than 400 U.S. and United Kingdom military, government and industry personnel to complete over 400 ground test events and 500 unique test flights spanning over 1000 mishap-free flight hours.



“I have spent nearly a third of my career in this command, and have attempted to seek to improve the organization while recognizing its value to Naval Aviation and ensuring it is postured as well as able to handle the future developmental test requirements for Strike Naval Aviation,” said Kitts. “I am leaving the command in the very capable hands of my USNA classmate and good friend Col. Jay Zarra. I know that he will carry this organization forward exceptionally well and I am so excited for this opportunity for him.”



Kitts is a Maryland native from Silver Spring. He received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 where he graduated with distinction. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School, Class 133. He started his test pilot career with VX-23 in 2008, and returned again to VX-23 in 2014 as a developmental test pilot and the carrier suitability lead for the F-35C test program. Following a tour in the Chief of Naval Operations Staff, Air Warfare (N98) as the F-35C Requirements Officer, Kitts returned again to VX-23 in August 2021 as Chief Test Pilot. He became the commanding officer of VX-23 in June 2022 and is moving to the Mission Integration and Special Programs Office (PMA-298) as an Integrated Program Team lead.



VX-23 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing under Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. The squadron provides research, development, test and evaluation support of fixed wing tactical aircraft by providing aircraft and pilot assets, maintenance services, safety oversight and facility support for these efforts. The VX-23 workforce supports the aircraft maintenance, test planning and conduct, safety oversight and support of the squadron’s F/A-18A-D Hornet, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, T-45C Goshawk, and F-35B/C Lightning II aircraft.



With facilities in Patuxent River, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation.

