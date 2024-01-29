Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Southern Mississippi Schools Welcome Army's American Soldier Trailer

    Southern Mississippi Schools Welcome Army’s American Soldier Trailer

    JACKSON, Miss. —— An interactive adventure semi-truck titled the American Soldier

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    JACKSON, Miss. —— An interactive adventure semi-truck titled the American Soldier Trailer, or the U.S. Army’s AS4, is scheduled to visit high schools in Southern Mississippi, from February 2 to February 9 and available from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day.

    “The AS4 trailer is an interactive component equipped with several simulators that are a fun and exciting way to explain and tour the daily Army life and jobs, while providing students with a sense of accomplishment and adventure,’’ Capt. Vanessa Hopson, Jackson Recruiting Company Commander, said.

    The AS4 contains: an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Robot display; a career navigator display; a night vision interactive exhibit; XM-25 grenade weapons simulator; M9 pistol simulator; a Comon Remotely Operated Weapons Station (CROWS) simulator; and Soldier displays.

    Participants who board the AS4 trailer have a chance to experience the latest in state-of-the-art equipment and high technology currently used in Army operations.

    Below are dates, names of schools and respective cities where the AS4 will be in Mississippi’s Gulf Coast region.

    AS4 American Soldier Semi:
    February 2 – Vicksburg, HS; Vicksburg, MS
    February 5 – Brandon HS; Brandon, MS
    February 6 – Northwest Rankin HS; Flowood, MS
    February 7 – Pearl HS; Pearl, MS
    February 8 – Madison Central; Madison, MS
    February 9 – Germantown HS; Madison, MS

    For more information about attending the Army’s interactive exhibit or to speak with a Soldier contact vanessa.m.hopson.mil@army.mil or 601-454-7756.

    -30-

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Mississippi Schools Welcome Army’s American Soldier Trailer, by Jonathan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Southern Mississippi Schools Welcome Army's American Soldier Trailer
    Southern Mississippi Schools Welcome Army’s American Soldier Trailer
    Southern Mississippi Schools Welcome Army’s American Soldier Trailer

