My DCMA: Kody Vincent, quality assurance specialist

Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Kody Vincent

ST. LOUIS –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Kody Vincent shares his story.



My name is Kody Vincent, and this is “My DCMA.” I am a quality assurance specialist in the Keystone program at DCMA St. Louis. I served in the Marine Corps and left active-duty military service in 2021 and after that, I started working for Boeing in St. Louis. I never heard of DCMA prior to working at Boeing, so when I found out about DCMA’s mission, I wanted to get involved right away. I originally applied for a GS-11 position, but the Keystone position was available to get my foot in the door. I applied for the Keystone program, and I have enjoyed every moment since coming on board. The Keystone program is a great development program.



My job duties include inspecting products such as aircraft and tank parts, ammunition, and ground support equipment. I also conduct process evaluations and quality systems audits to hold contractors accountable and ensure they are being held to their contractual duties and that our warfighters get the best products possible.



I have been a part of the DCMA team for two years. I like working at DCMA because I am still serving my country. I previously served in the Marine Corps for five years on active duty and two years in the Marine Corps Reserve while working as an avionics electrician on the F/A-18 Super Hornet A-D models. By working at DCMA, it gives me a sense of continuing my service, but without putting the uniform on, which I do miss.



Some of the great things about working at my location include the people, hands down. My supervisor, Phyllis Range, has been a tremendous help to me since my start date. She has gone above and beyond for me and has had my back every step of the way. My mentor, Gabriel Bush from DCMA Chicago, has challenged me my entire time here by pushing me to be the best as a QAS, a leader, and a better person overall.



My coworkers have also been great to me over these last two years teaching me everything I need to know technically and especially when it comes to contract review. They have been great teachers shaping the way I have been growing within the agency. While I was in the military, I did a lot of quality assurance work just as I do now within DCMA. All the individuals mentioned have helped me transition from doing quality assurance work in the military to how my current duties are executed in the quality world at DCMA.



DCMA is important to America’s warfighters because as a prior warfighter, it is imperative to make sure they are getting the best products possible. Nothing is worse than getting a part that doesn’t work, especially during a training exercise or deployed overseas. When a warfighter is in a dangerous situation and only has seconds to react, you want to make sure the product the warfighter is getting is inspected and vetted as best as possible. The warfighter is depending on us to set them up for success, and we are depending on them to protect our great nation.



My future career goals include having a long career at DCMA. I’d like to climb the ladder as much as possible because I am committed to this agency, whether that’s in the quality field or if I later decide I want to pursue the Keystone program manager position.



My goals for 2024 include participating in an international rotational assignment if I am selected and graduating from the Keystone program. I will also continue to take courses to better myself as a future leader, including applying for leadership development programs when the time comes.



My favorite hobbies include participating in outdoor activities such as backpacking and kayaking. I also enjoy sports such as football, basketball, soccer, hockey, and golf. I enjoy traveling, including taking road trips. Something unique about me is that after this spring, I will be a first-generation college graduate. I will be graduating from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies where my focuses are management, international relations, and human resources with a minor in business.



Editor’s Note: Kody Vincent recently transferred as a quality assurance specialist to DCMA Southeast in Oldsmar, Florida.