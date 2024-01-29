Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My DCMA: Kody Vincent, quality assurance specialist

    My DCMA: Kody Vincent, quality assurance specialist

    ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2024

    Photo by Cheryl Jamieson 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Kody Vincent has been a part of the DCMA team for two years. He previously served in the Marine Corps for five years on active duty and two years in the Marine Corps Reserve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:32
    Photo ID: 8219503
    VIRIN: 240109-D-RJ511-1001
    Resolution: 640x430
    Size: 99.61 KB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My DCMA: Kody Vincent, quality assurance specialist, by Cheryl Jamieson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    My DCMA: Kody Vincent, quality assurance specialist

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    quality assurance
    My DCMA
    Kody Vincent

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT