1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | An M1 Abrams' assigned to the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, charges through a smoke barrier during a breach operation as part of the Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise at the Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on January 29, 2024. In addition to enhancing military capabilities, this joint exercise underscored the commitment of NATO member nations to collective defense and the preservation of regional stability. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

NOWA DEBA, POLAND – In a display of lethal prowess, the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment (1-35 AR), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division and the Polish 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, successfully conducted a Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) in Nowa Deba, Poland on January 29-31, 2024.



The exercise served as a prideful moment for both battalions, marking each army's first and culminating the 1-35 AR training cycle in the European Theater.



As the furthest deployed unit from the brigade headquarters in the south-eastern Sandomierz region in Poland, 114 miles from the Ukrainian border, 1-35 AR engaged in a challenging training regiment to certify their warfighting capabilities with their Polish allies.



After months of training on tactical maneuvers, from Platoon Life Fire Exercises, Gunnery Tables Certifications, Engineer Qualification Training and Evaluation, Scouts Training and Evaluation, and Mortars Training and Evaluation, soldiers demonstrated their lethality before departing the theater executing a CALFEX.



The exercise made interoperability between U.S. forces and the Polish military imperative. U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Merinda, a combat engineer assigned to Alpha Company, 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion attached to the 1-35 AR for the deployment, spoke on the collaborative efforts and mutual understanding achieved through joint training.



"The training was hard, but in the end, it paid off," expressed Merinda. "Being able to perform this exercise with our NATO allies has been an amazing experience. Our training shows that we can function together; this exercise shows that we can fight together."



As the 1-35 AR maneuvered through the training grounds, the presence of U.S. forces in Poland was unmistakable.



The Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise strengthened the bonds between NATO forces and allowed soldiers from both countries to engage with one another.



“The success state for this exercise is not just to show that we are up to the task,” said Sgt. Ceneca Bush, a tank crew noncommissioned officer assigned to the 1-35 AR. “ But to ensure that in times of conflict that we are able to communicate with our Polish allies.”



“Which we’ve done very well within the CALFEX, it's provided opportunities to shoot with them [Polish Forces].”



The integration of various military capabilities, coupled with the camaraderie fostered through joint training, showcased the collective strength of the U.S.-Polish alliance.



In addition to enhancing military capabilities, this joint endeavor underscored the commitment of NATO member nations to collective defense and the preservation of regional stability. The shared experiences and lessons learned during the exercise contribute to a more cohesive and agile multinational force better equipped to respond to a spectrum of security challenges.



Looking ahead, the success of the Joint Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise sets the stage for future collaborative efforts. It serves as a testament to the adaptability and readiness of NATO forces to address evolving threats in an increasingly complex global security environment.



“Often we think about NATO in terms of diplomatic and high-level security talks,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col William Baker, commander of the 1st Battalion, 35th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. “What’s real for us down here is that we’ve got a Polish unit with us that we’re training with day in and day out.”



“We’ve been in the field day and night together. And that’s really what NATO is for us.”



Through meticulous training, a focus on interoperability, and the strengthening of diplomatic ties, U.S. forces, and their NATO partners stand poised to face the challenges of an unpredictable world with unwavering resolve and collective strength.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.