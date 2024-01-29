1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess

After successfully breaching the objective, M1 Abrams assigned to the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division rush to range lanes to lay fire as apart of the Joint Combined Live Fire Exercise at the Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on January 29, 2024. In addition to enhancing military capabilities, this joint exercise underscored the commitment of NATO member nations to collective defense and the preservation of regional stability. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

