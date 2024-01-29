Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess

    1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess

    NOWA DEBA, POLAND

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    After successfully breaching the objective, M1 Abrams assigned to the 1st Battalion, 35th Armored Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division rush to range lanes to lay fire as apart of the Joint Combined Live Fire Exercise at the Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland on January 29, 2024. In addition to enhancing military capabilities, this joint exercise underscored the commitment of NATO member nations to collective defense and the preservation of regional stability. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 09:40
    Photo ID: 8219541
    VIRIN: 240129-A-AJ772-1800
    Resolution: 6240x3504
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: NOWA DEBA, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-35 AR ‘Conquerors’ and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess, by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-35 AR &lsquo;Conquerors&rsquo; and Polish Tank Platoons Display Lethal Prowess

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT