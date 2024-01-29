Selfridge ANGB Announces 2024 Air Show Plans

SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Mich. — The Michigan National Guard’s 127th Wing will host the 2024 Selfridge Open House and Air Show on base June 8 and 9. This free event is open to the public and will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.



The event’s theme is, “Innovation Focused: STEAM Driven,” and will include a science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics expo dedicated to enriching the audience’s experience through hands-on exhibits. Notable participants include NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the Air Force Research Laboratory. In addition, the art community is asked to compete in the event’s commemorative military challenge coin design contest.



“We believe that STEAM education is essential for preparing our youth for the challenges of the 21st century,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Kraig Lohse, an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft pilot assigned to the 107th Fighter Squadron, and the 2024 Selfridge Open and Air Show director. “We want to use these events as an opportunity to showcase the positive impact that STEAM can have on young people.”



“We are reaching out to organizations, public and private, to solicit participation, with hopes that the event will be mutually beneficial. We are open to any and all ideas that would help us achieve our goal of inspiring young people to pursue careers in STEAM fields,” said Lohse.



Aerial demonstrations include the Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, Bill Stein Airshows, Franklin’s Flying Circus, A-10 Thunderbolt II, KC-135 Stratotanker, the Misty Blues parachute team, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin, Swamp Fox and his P-51 and F-86 aircraft. In addition, there will be ground displays showcasing dozens of military vehicles, including the 127th Wing’s own aircraft, U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook and numerous military ground vehicles. Activities will be available for children of all ages, with a Kids Zone and multiple bouncy houses, arts and crafts. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.



The gates to the base will open to the public at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June. 8-9. More information to include links to the Art Contest, chalet purchase opportunities, preferred seating options, prohibited items and more can be found at www.TeamSelfridge.com.



About the 127th Wing

Comprised of approximately 1,500 personnel and flying both the A-10 Thunderbolt II and the KC-135 Stratotanker, the 127th Wing supports both the Air Mobility Command and Air Combat Command by providing highly-skilled Airmen to missions domestically and overseas. The 127th Wing is the host unit at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, which marks its 107th year of continuous military air operations in 2024. For updates and to learn more about the Selfridge 2024 Open House and Air Show, like and follow the 127th Wing on Facebook.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 08:30 Story ID: 462893 Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Selfridge ANGB Announces 2024 Air Show Plans, by Penelope Carroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.