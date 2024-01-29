Boys & Girls Clubs sends Wiesbaden High School talent to national stage

Photo By Roland Schedel | Wiesbaden High School freshman, 15-year-old Mark Maina, is selected through the...... read more read more Photo By Roland Schedel | Wiesbaden High School freshman, 15-year-old Mark Maina, is selected through the National Youth Talent Search to perform at the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference, May 14-17 in Atlanta, GA. His high level of self-confidence combined with his excellent mental strength, was the deciding factor for his invitation to play at the conference. BGCA programs aim to help develop and strengthen qualities that empower kids to manage their emotions and build resiliency. And strong kids lead to a strong and resilient society. (Photo by Roland Schedel, PAO USAG Wiesbaden) see less | View Image Page

USAG Wiesbaden 15-year-old high school freshman and piano virtuoso Mark Maina secures attendance to National Conference of the Boys & Girls Clubs in Atlanta.



WIESBADEN, Germany -- Imagine how challenging it is to stand on stage in front of hundreds of strangers and play a long-practiced piece on the piano. Mark Maina, 15, and a member of the Youth Program in Wiesbaden, will take on this challenge.



Mania has been selected to play the piano this May at the National Conference of the Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta this May. Boys and Girls Club members, ages 6-18, can audition for this honor by submitting video auditions of themselves performing. The audition can consist of singing, playing an instrument, dancing and all other artistic endeavors. Select artists are then chosen to showcase their talents at the conference.



“This opportunity is the perfect way for Mark to gain confidence outside of his personal comfort zone. He will have completely new experiences that will strengthen and develop him,” said Karen J. Seitz, Wiesbaden Youth Program Director, Family & MWR, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden said.



Mark has been playing piano since he turned four, and in addition, has practiced countless hours. The deciding factor for his invitation to play at the National Conference of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America was his display of a high level of self-confidence combined with excellent mental strength. Qualities that are developed and strengthened by the Boys & Girls Club programs aiming for empowering kids with skills to manage their emotions and build resiliency. And strong kids lead to a strong and resilient society.



Onstage in The Peach State



Maina applied to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's National Youth Talent Search last fall by submitting a piano solo in early December. A week later, on Dec.15, he was informed by the organizer that he had made it to the final selection, and asked the USAG Wiesbaden High School freshman to submit additional pieces.



A couple of days later, he received a message from CEO of BGCA, Jim Clarke, “I am very excited to announce that you, as a member at USAG Wiesbaden CYS Services, has been selected through the National Youth Talent Search to perform at the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference, May 14-17 in Atlanta, GA! We are excited to work with the USAG Wiesbaden team to prepare for this amazing opportunity. You will be performing for hundreds of dedicated Club professionals, board members and national partners!”



Maina’s mom will accompany him as his chaperone, and both will attend the BGCA Military Learning Institute and the National Conference.



Maina loves to hang out with his friends and playing the piano is a way to relax from studying for school. And when asked about his future career aspirations, Maina said, "I'd like to do something with computers later on. Software or hardware development - that would be something for me."



And now, enjoy listening to Maina:



https://youtu.be/VgTAPiEN530



https://youtu.be/NrqrxiiMqEU