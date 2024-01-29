Boys & Girls Clubs sends Wiesbaden High School talent to national stage

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boys &amp; Girls Clubs sends Wiesbaden High School talent to national stage

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Roland Schedel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Wiesbaden High School freshman, 15-year-old Mark Maina, is selected through the National Youth Talent Search to perform at the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America National Conference, May 14-17 in Atlanta, GA. His high level of self-confidence combined with his excellent mental strength, was the deciding factor for his invitation to play at the conference. BGCA programs aim to help develop and strengthen qualities that empower kids to manage their emotions and build resiliency. And strong kids lead to a strong and resilient society. (Photo by Roland Schedel, PAO USAG Wiesbaden)

