Security Drills at NSF Dahlgren, NSF Indian Head Feb. 5-15

DAHLGEN, Va. (Jan. 31, 2024) – Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) will participate in Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024 (CS-SC24), an annual, two-part force protection exercise conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) on all Navy installations in the continental United States. The exercise is scheduled Feb. 5 – Feb 15.



“Our Security Forces team works tirelessly to protect Navy lives and property at NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head,” said Capt. David Wilson, NSASP commanding officer. “These drills allow us to assess and enhance their capabilities, and prepare us to meet any security challenge.”



Citadel Shield is the field training exercise (FTX) portion led by CNIC; Solid Curtain is the command post exercise (CPX) led by USFFC.



During the exercise, personnel at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Dahlgren, Va., and NSF Indian Head, Md., may notice increased presence of Security Forces and emergency traffic. Temporary traffic delays and gate closures may result from enhanced force protection measures. Personnel should avoid marked training areas; if they encounter a drill in-progress, they should proceed with caution and follow all instructions of the Training Team members wearing labeled safety vests.



CS-SC24 enhances the training and readiness of Navy security personnel and better prepares Department of the Navy (DON) personnel for potential force protection situations. It also establishes a learning environment for security personnel to exercise functional plans and operational capabilities.



CS-SC24 will exercise and assess Navy Command and Control (C2) capabilities and evaluate the readiness and effectiveness of fleet and installation force protection programs throughout the U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), including the elevation of force protection conditions (FPCONs).



This exercise is not related to any current threat; rather it is designed and executed to increase readiness and to deter potential security threats. For questions related to this exercise at NSF Dahlgren and NSF Indian Head, call NSASP Public Affairs at (540) 653-8153.

Date Posted: 01.31.2024