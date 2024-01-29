Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Security Drills at NSF Dahlgren, NSF Indian Head Feb. 5-15

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Andrew Revelos 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac (NSASP) Security Forces clear a facility during CS-CS23 at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2023
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 13:51
    Photo ID: 8217791
    VIRIN: 230210-N-CE356-1004
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security Drills at NSF Dahlgren, NSF Indian Head Feb. 5-15, by Andrew Revelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force Protection
    training
    Naval Support Facility Dahlgren
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain
    Naval Support Activity South Potomac
    NSASP

