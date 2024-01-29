Liberty Families Find Inclusivity Through Adaptive Activities

Courtesy Photo | Teams of athletes with special needs play a friendly game of tennis pickleball with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Teams of athletes with special needs play a friendly game of tennis pickleball with the use of adaptive wheelchairs. These unique sports wheelchairs are equipped with special wheels that assist mobility on the court. The ACS EFMP Family Support office is collaborating with the NC Assistive Technology Program to host an Adaptive Recreation and Gaming Resource Fair with adaptive devices just like these wheelchairs - and much more - April 12, at the Smith Lake Recreation Center. Photo courtesy of Gloria Jinks with NCATP. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Military Families with loved ones who have special needs face a wide variety of unique challenges, especially when considering they also have to pick and relocate regularly, just like every other military Family! On top of their particular circumstances and frequent uprooting, many don’t know where to find necessary resources and often have no idea where to start looking. When they find the services their loved one requires, there are often long waitlists and seemingly insurmountable checklists to fulfill before acquiring those services. It doesn’t take long for all those challenges to add up and lead to feelings of frustration and isolation from the rest of the community.



The Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Family Support Program designs itself to link active-duty military Families with loved ones with special needs to medical, educational, and recreational resources available within the community to help alleviate those challenges and foster a connected community. EFMP Family Support program collaborates with agencies throughout the local community to address these barriers to care and bring accessible resources and educational/recreational activities directly to Families.



EFMP Family Support provides positive outlets for Families with special needs through numerous educational, awareness and adaptive recreational activities specially adapted to their needs. These services provide unique opportunities for Family members to build social connections, experience inclusivity, improve mobility and fitness, increase self-confidence and reliance, enhance cognitive skills, and bond through shared disabilities and experiences. It ultimately enhances the entire Family’s well-being, standard of living and quality of life.



The ACS EFMP Family Support office is collaborating with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, NC Assistive Technology Program to host an Adaptive Recreation and Gaming Resource Fair 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Friday, April 12, at the Smith Lake Recreation Center.



The event intends to help families with disabilities connect with others and get hands-on experience with the latest technology in adaptive recreational activities and gaming. The resource fair is open to individuals of all ages and disabilities, as agencies around the community will have adaptive activities for every family to try! Attendees will experience activities and displays, from video games and dancing to fitness activities such as hand cycling and martial arts, to fishing/hunting, therapeutic animals, and much more.



“Our Families deserve every opportunity to get and stay connected within the community,” says Amy Melendez, Exceptional Family Member Program Manager. “Supportive adaptive environments like this promote community integration and help reduce the ongoing challenge of social isolation among individuals with disabilities.”



For more details or to register, visit FortLibertyACSEFMP.TimeTap.com or call EFMP Family Support at 910-643-9642.